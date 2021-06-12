Chhendipada: A man from Khamar village under Chhendipada police limits in Angul district Friday died shortly after taking his first Covid vaccine shot, his family alleged.

According to the family members of the deceased, Sarat Chandra Senapati (58) and his wife received their first vaccine doses at Barasahi panchayat at 10:00 am Friday. After spending 30 minutes under observation at the vaccination centre, Sarat returned home on his bicycle.

About 15 minutes later, he complained of feeling uneasy and his body started to tremble. Subsequently, he succumbed.

The family members immediately informed Dr Rajalaxmi Sahu and ANM Geli Pradhan of Bagadia Primary Health Centre (PHC) about the incident. A team from Bagadia PHC immediately reached the spot and declared Sarat as dead.

On being informed, Chhendipada CHC’s medical officer Dr Ashis Pani, block project manager Sanjay Behera, magistrate Prakash Chandra Nayak and Chhendipada IIC Sushant Singh reached the spot. Later the body was shifted to the CHC for postmortem.

“Though initially the body was sent to the CHC for postmortem, it was later taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) for the same due to the complexities involved,” Bagadia police outpost officer Ashis Dash informed.

When contacted, CHC medical officer Pani said the deceased’s family alleged that he died after receiving a vaccine dose. As per the government rule, in such a case the postmortem must be performed at a nearby medical college. So the body has been sent to SCBMCH. The report will reveal the cause of death.

In this regard, Angul district Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said Sarat was made to take rest for half an hour at the ‘observation room’. His family members alleged that he breathed his last few moments after reaching home. As per the rule, the experts will perform postmortem at SCBMCH. The report will clarify what caused the death.

While a kind of fear has gripped people who are yet to be vaccinated, the incident has been a matter of discussion here.

