Bolangir: In a tragic incident, a farmer who was a resident of Kuruajhara village under Deogaon police limits in Bolangit district was electrocuted late night Sunday. Apparently, the deceased identified as Anagna Malik, walked into an electric trap which had been laid for hunting wild boar.

Malik had gone out to attend nature’s call in the farmland in which the trap was laid. He was unaware of the electrically-charged trap and walked right into it and died due to electric shock. Being late in the night, no one heard his agonising screams.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. They have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.

Family members however, termed Malik’s death as a case of ‘planned murder’ due to past enmity. They pointed out that the deceased usually attended nature’s call at the same spot and the other villagers were aware of it. They alleged that those who led the trap did so intentionally to kill Malik.

The two accused have reportedly fled the village and police have launched a manhunt to nab them.