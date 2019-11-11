Paradip: In an unfortunate incident, a mason lost his life after he fell asleep while charging his mobile phone that exploded due to excess heat. The incident was reported from the office of Jagannath Truck Owners’ Association at Atharabanki Lakapada under Paradip model police limits in Jagatsinghpur Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Muna Pradhan, 35, a resident of Ranpur area in Nayagarh district.

A Jagannath temple is under construction at Atharabanki Lakapada, on behalf of Jagannath Truck Owners’ Association where Muna worked as a mason.

Muna and two of his fellow workers were sleeping on the first floor of the association building Sunday night. Muna put his mobile phone on charge and went to sleep keeping the mobile phone on his chest.

In the midnight, the mobile went off, causing his death. Hearing the loud noise, the two workers sleeping next to him woke up and found Muna dead. The two said the mobile exploded possibly due to excess heat. They doubted the mobile phone might have been fully charged. Had the charger been removed, the mishap could have averted, they observed.

Fortunately, the explosion has not caused any damage to the building or to any other things.

On being informed, a police team along with a forensic team reached the spot, seized the body for post mortem while a probe into the incident is on.

