Parjang: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly flung his seven-month-old daughter to death following a heated altercation with his wife at Notaripasi in Kantapal Colony-4 under Kankadahada police limits in Dhenkanal district Monday night.

The accused was identified as Sanjay Chatar, a native of Udasahi village under Raruan police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

Police said that Sanjay had been staying in Notaripasi village, the native place of his wife Janani Munda, after they got married following a love affair two years ago. However, their relationship turned sour later as Sanjay would frequently assault Janani and torture her over some frivolous issues.

A tiff ensued between them when the couple had gone to the local market to buy rice. Later that night, Sanjay returned home drunk and warned his wife that he would “remove every trace” of their love marriage and violently hurled their infant daughter to the ground, resulting in her death.

Hearing the screams, locals rushed to the spot and beat up the accused black and blue before handing him over to the police. On being informed, a team of Kankadahada police reached the spot rushed a critically injured Sanjay to Dhenkanal headquarters hospital and later to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition worsened.

A scientific team, accompanied by Kankadahad police IIC Kalpana Behera arrived at the scene, seized the body of the infant, and handed it over to the family after conducting a postmortem.

“A case was registered in this connection and further investigations are on,” the IIC said.

PNN