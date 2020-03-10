Koksara: A young man was found dead in Jalatamunda village under Koksara police limits of Kalahandi district Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Nakul Tandi.

Family members of the deceased said Nakul did not return home Monday night. They had searched for him but failed to trace him. Later in the morning, they found Nakul’s body lying in front of their house.

Nakul’s kins alleged that their neighbours had killed him before dumping the body in front of their house.

Kokasara police, after being informed, reached the spot with a sniffer dog. They sent the body for postmortem. Registering a case on the basis of the family members’ allegation, the cops have launched an investigation into the incident.

Prima facie, it appears that he was strangulated to death, police said.

“We came to know that the deceased and his neighbours had a brawl several days ago after the former allegedly passed lewd comments to their daughter,” a police officer said while adding, “efforts are on to nab the culprits.”

PNN