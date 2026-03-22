Jeypore: A special POCSO court in Koraput district has sentenced a man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a 15-year-old visually impaired girl. Additional District Judge and Special POCSO Court Judge Sanghamitra Das delivered the verdict Saturday against the accused Laichhan Bhoi of Kangara village under Semiliguda police station.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000, with a further three years of imprisonment in default of payment. The prosecution, led by Special Public Prosecutor P. Sannyasi Rao, presented evidence and nine witnesses. The court found that in 2024, Bhoi lured the victim under the pretext of performing rituals to cure her eyesight, administered intoxicants, and raped her. A case (273/24) was registered in this regard at the Koraput Town police station.

In addition to the sentence, the court directed that the victim be awarded `5 lakh compensation through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).