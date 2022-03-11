Phulbani: A court in Kandhamal district Wednesday sentenced a 23-year-old man to three years of imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl four years ago. POCSO judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused.

The man October 31, 2018 had abducted the 15-year-old girl from near her house at a village under Daringbadi police station area and committed the crime. Ten witnesses were examined in the case, special public prosecutor Banamali Behera said.

IANS