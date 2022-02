Baripada: A court in Mayurbhanj district Friday sentenced a 55-year-old man to life imprisonment for beheading his brother nine years ago.

Baripada Additional District Judge Prabir Chaudhury also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Gaya Dehuri, Additional Public Prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das said.

Dehuri had beheaded his elder brother December 20, 2013 and critically wounded his sister-in-law with an axe over a family feud.

PTI