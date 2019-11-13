Mohana: In yet another incident of committing a ghastly crime over suspected witchcraft, a man was allegedly murdered at Saurasahi village under Mohana police limits of Gajapati district Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Dasu Mallik of Bhaliasahi.

As per a complaint lodged by the deceased’s son, Dasu was killed by two persons over suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

According to the police, the duo had attacked him with a sharp weapon, decapitated him and took his head with them.

On being informed, police reached the spot and a case was registered. The police officials have initiated investigation in this regard, said Mohana Police Station IIC.

Notably, a couple had been missing in Bhekadiha under Kaptipada block in Mayurbhanj district October 10. Their bodies were recovered from the Sona dam. Police investigation found that they were suspected to be practicing witchcraft and hence were hacked to death by two persons.

PNN