Cuttack: A man hacked his sister-in-law to death over a long-standing land dispute at Uparasahi of Srikharpur area under Chauliaganj police limits in this city Friday. Police have arrested the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Kamakshi Mohanty, daughter of late Sudhansu Mohanty and the accused as Himanshu Mohanty, son of Digambar Mohanty.

According to the police, the two families had been not in good terms for last couple of years due to a long-pending dispute over a plot of land.

Himanshu picked up a quarrel with Kamakshi over the same issue Friday morning. The scene turned ugly when Himanshu lost his cool and attacked his sister-in-law with a sharp weapon.

The neighbours could not gather courage and come to the rescue of Kamakshi. However, they immediately informed the police. By the time, a team from Chauliaganj police station reached the spot, Kamakshi had already died. They seized the body of the deceased and sent it for post-mortem and arrested Himanshu.

A detailed probe is underway, it was learnt.

PNN