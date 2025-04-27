Bhubaneswar: Bharatpur police Saturday arrested a 21-year-old miscreant for allegedly breaking into the house of a woman at Pandakudia slum cluster and decamping with ornaments and valuables worth over lakhs Friday evening.

The accused was identified as Niranjan Das of the same slum. “He is a history-sheeter and has been booked four times in the past by City police for burglary,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena. Three gold earrings, seven mobile phones, two silver anklets, as many gold rings, and other valuables have been seized from the possession of the accused, the DCP added.

Meena said Padmabati Rout of the slum lodged a complaint alleging Niranjan, along with a few of his associates, broke into her house around 5pm Friday before stealing cash and valuables.

However, the miscreants ran out of their luck as neighbours spotted them exiting the house. While, they managed to catch hold of Niranjan, his aides managed to flee the scene.

The locals informed Bharatpur police which rushed to the scene and made the arrest. A purported CCTV footage of the miscreants exiting the main gate of the house made rounds in the social media, Saturday.

The police have booked Niranjan under Sections 331 (6), 305, and 3(5) of BNS. He was produced before a local court Saturday.

PNN