Rourkela: In a dramatic turn of events, police Friday arrested the husband of a seven-month pregnant woman who was shot dead while trying to resist a suspected robbery attempt at her residence at Bonai in Sundargarh district, Wednesday night. The victim Samyamayee Behera’s husband, Deben Behera, and Satya Narayan Behera, an ASI posted in Uditnagar court, have been arrested in connection with the crime, the police said. Satya Narayan is the brother-in-law of Deben and was involved with the latter in concealing the weapon used in the crime.

The reason behind the murder is Deben’s extramarital affair, the police added. The incident occurred around 1 am when Samyamayee, who resided with Deben in Jhirdapalli under the Tikayatpalli police station, was shot in the left chest by armed assailants. The attackers then fled with her gold ornaments. She was declared dead at Bonai Public Health Centre. Deben initially told the police that he had been asleep in another room when he heard what he described as a loud explosion, similar to a bomb. He claimed to have rushed out and seen one person fleeing the scene. Deben’s tearful account, however, was inconsistent with other testimonies, particularly those from Samyamayee’s family, which raised suspicion, the police said.