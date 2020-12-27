Ambabhona: A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly killing his two-year-old daughter after a quarrel with his wife in Kapasira village under Ambabhona police limits in Bargarh district.

The accused identified as Ramesh Satnami suspected that his wife Jashoda of having an extramarital affair and this led to frequent fights between the couple, the police said.

On the other hand Jashoda had frequently tried to solve the fight between the couple. But no solution came out after the intervention of Jashoda’s mother, following which Jashoda and her mother decided to leave Ramesh.

Sunday morning Jashoda took her two-year-old daughter in her arms and tried to leave the house. But Ramesh snatched the baby from his wife’s hand and in anger, threw the baby to the ground, causing her death on the spot.

Jashoda’s relatives, who were present during the incident, dragged Ramesh out of his house and thrashed him.

On being informed from the villagers regarding the incident, police reached the sport and arrested the accused.

The body of the minor girl has been sent for post-mortem.

A police official said that a case was registered at the Ambabhona police station in connection with the incident and the man has been arrested.

PNN