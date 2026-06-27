Jajpur: Odisha Police Saturday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly marrying and impregnating a minor girl at a village in Jajpur district, police said.

Though the incident took place last year, it came to the fore after the minor delivered a baby girl at Dharmashala community health centre (CHC) Monday, they said.

The accused had married the 16-year-old girl last year and stayed at her house in Baligari village, a police officer said.

During her stay at the hospital, the local health authorities came to know that she is a minor and informed it to the district child protection office, he said.

The police subsequently registered a case under sections of the BNS, POCSO and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, and started an investigation.

“We have arrested the accused. Legal action will also be taken against the parents of the accused and the minor,” the officer said.

PTI