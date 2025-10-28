Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police Crime Branch has arrested a 29-year-old man from West Bengal for allegedly duping people of Rs 1.08 crore by promising high returns on investments through an online gaming platform, officials said Monday.

The accused, identified as Sugata Majumder from Nadia district in West Bengal, was taken into custody following an investigation, they added. Earlier, two others had been arrested in connection with the case, officials said.

The Crime Branch launched the investigation following a complaint from an investor who alleged that a cyber fraudster had duped him by luring him to invest in an online gaming scheme.

The fraudsters, through persuasive communication, lured the victim into trading on illegal online gaming platforms, leading him to transfer Rs 1,08,79,420. Despite initial losses, they convinced him to invest further.

However, when he tried to withdraw his money, they demanded additional payments and refused to release his funds.

Realising he had been cheated, the victim filed a police complaint, officials said.

After analysing transaction details and other digital evidence, the investigating team traced the suspects to Nadia district in West Bengal and arrested Majumder.

He is a native of Sukantapally village under the jurisdiction of Gangnapur police station in Nadia district, officials said.

The accused, a BSc Zoology graduate and freelance video editor, was found in possession of various incriminating materials, including mobile phones, SIM cards, and a hard disk, which were seized by the police.

He was later forwarded to the designated Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (OPID) Court in Cuttack under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Information Technology Act, Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, and the OPID (in Financial Establishment) Act.

The Crime Branch, in its advisory, urged people to remain cautious about online betting and investment schemes, warning that cybercriminals often use such platforms to defraud unsuspecting users.

It advised citizens to thoroughly verify the authenticity of any online platform before investing money and to avoid sharing personal or financial information with unknown sources.

In case of suspicious activity or fraud, people have been asked to immediately report the matter by calling the 1930 Cyber Helpline or visiting the nearest police station.