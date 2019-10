Shergad: Police arrested a man on charge of murdering his son over a tiff at Kerikeri Jhola village under this block in Ganjam district, Monday night.

The accused Siba Goud beat up his son Pintu Goud with a wooden plank leading to his death. Shergad police registered a case and handed over the body to other family members after post- mortem.

Later, the accused was produced in court from where he was remanded to judicial custody after the magistrate rejected his bail plea.