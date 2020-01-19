Angul: A man has been battling for life after sustaining multiple knife attacks by a couple over past rivalry in Basantpur village under Chhendipada police limits in Angul district. The incident took place late Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as Bijay Sahu, a resident of Basantpur village.

According to police officials, Bijay had past enmity with his neighbor Kshetrabasi Behera over a land dispute. Kshetrabasi and his wife reached the victim’s house Saturday night and had a heated altercation which soon boiled over and the irate couple stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot.

Some locals rescued Bijay who was bleeding profusely and admitted him to Chhendipada hospital.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. A police case has also been lodged in connection with this connection. “A manhunt has been started. We will arrest both accused soon,” a police official said.

