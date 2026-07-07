Nayagada: A 24-year-old man was allegedly abducted and beaten to death in an incident linked to a suspected kangaroo court in Nayagada district, with police launching an investigation and detaining several people for questioning.

The victim, Abhimanyu Sahu of Dalimbamada village under Nayagarh Sadar police station, was allegedly kidnapped Sunday evening while visiting a grocery shop. According to his family, he was taken to a village club, assaulted with heavy wrenches and later dumped into the Dahuka River in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Police recovered the body from the river Monday and seized a bloodstained wrench believed to have been used in the attack. A scientific team collected forensic evidence, while sniffer dogs were deployed but failed to trace the suspects.

The victim’s family alleged that they had been socially ostracised by the village for nearly four years over a land dispute and claimed Abhimanyu was targeted after a village meeting, described as a kangaroo court, was held a day before the killing.

Additional Superintendent of Police Jyoti Ranjan Samantara said a murder case has been registered and the investigation is underway.