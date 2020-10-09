Malkangiri: In another alleged sorcery-related killing in Odisha, some persons murdered a man at the virtually inaccessible Udayagiri village of Padia block on the border of Malkangiri district Thursday night. In their bid to destroy proof, the miscreants burnt the body of the deceased at the village cremation ground.

The deceased has been identified as Baga Kabasi, a resident of Udayagiri village of Kaladapalli panchayat.

According to a source, some villagers were of the opinion that Kabasi was into sorcery and black magic. They witnessed Kabasi performing some acts Thursday night. Those acts enhanced their belief that Kabasi was indeed a black magic practitioner.

The villagers called Kabasi out of his house and took him to a remote place where they murdered him in cold blood. They then cremated the body.

Panic-stricken family members of Kabasi have lodged a complaint at Padia police station. On the basis of the complaint, police have launched a probe. They have detained some villagers and are interrogating them, it was learnt.

PNN