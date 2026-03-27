Morada: A 36-year old man allegedly beat his octogenarian father to death when the latter refused to give him Rs 400 in Mayurbhanj district, police said Thursday. The incident occurred at Ladadiha village under Morada police limits. The deceased was identified as Gobinda Marndi, and the accused Madhu Marndi, who was detained by Morada police. “A murder case (125/26) has also been registered in this connection,” said a police official.

According to police, Madhu had been demanding money from his father frequently. It was around 9pm Wednesday, when Madhu woke his father up from sleep and asked for Rs 400. Poor Gobinda, who used to eke out a living by selling drumstick pods, refused to pay the amount. This infuriated Madhu, who allegedly assaulted him with a bamboo stick, leading to his death.

On being informed, a team from Morada police station and Chitrada outpost reached the spot Thursday and launched an investigation. The body was sent for postmortem, and further investigation is on.