Keonjhar: In a shocking incident in Sirispala village under the Town police station Wednesday, a 30-year-old man allegedly killed his 60-year-old father over a trivial dispute. The deceased has been identified as Taranisen Naik, police said. The accused, Trinath Naik, has been arrested and charged with murder.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 1:30pm when Trinath asked his parents, who were at home, for food. He became angry when they delayed serving him his meal and allegedly pushed his father in a fit of rage. Taranisen reportedly fell and was critically injured after hitting the edge of a cot.

Police said Trinath then kicked his father on the head, killing him instantly. After receiving information, police reached the scene, recovered the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for an autopsy. “The accused has been arrested and will be forwarded to court. Further investigation is underway. Trinath is the only son of Taranisen,” said Srikanta Sahu, Inspector-in-Charge of the Town police station.