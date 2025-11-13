Bargarh: Eight women from England visited the Sambalpuri Bastralaya in Bargarh Wednesday to explore the rich heritage of traditional handloom weaving. The visitors toured the dyeing unit, observing the intricate yarn-colouring techniques and watched the weaving of the “Vande Mataram” design fabric.

During the visit, the managing director, secretary, and marketing manager briefed the delegation on the unique features and quality of Sambalpuri handloom textiles. Impressed by the craftsmanship, the visitors expressed keen interest in purchasing Sambalpuri sarees and garments.

They were later taken to the mega showroom in Bargarh, where they bought hand-woven apparel and clothes worth several lakhs of rupees. The women praised the artistry and vibrant patterns of the local weavers. Society chairman Sambit Kumar Acharya welcomed the group and presented them with mementos. Officials said the visit is expected to help promote Sambalpuri handloom products internationally.

