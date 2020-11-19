Nuapada: Decreeing on a rape case of a minor girl in 2018 December 28, a special POCSO court in Nuapada district has sentenced a person of 20-year’s rigorous imprisonment Wednesday evening, after cross-examining witnesses and verifying relevant documents.

Moreover, the convict has been slapped with a fine of Rs 15,000 failing which, the man will serve an additional jail term.

The convicted 24-year-old Duryodhan Majhi of Chanamunda village under Lakhana police limits in the district had allegedly raped a minor girl belonging to the same village. The victim girl was on her way to a relative’s house. On the pretext of dropping her at the place away from her home and taking advantage of the situation, Majhi took her to an isolated place in a nearby forest where he raped her.

Notably, based on a FIR of the victim’s family members, erstwhile IIC Bibekanand Mahanta had arrested Majhi in this connection.

PNN