Phulbani: A court in Odisha’s Kandhamal district Tuesday sentenced a 31-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment for raping a minor girl eight years ago.

Phulbani Pocso judge Sanjeeb Behera also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Sipu Behera, special public prosecutor Asim Pradhan said.

The accused abducted the 14-year-old girl in May 2015 from Khajuripada police station area and brought her to Phulbani. The accused kept her in a house where he repeatedly raped her.

The court pronounced the judgement after examining 10 witnesses, sources said.

