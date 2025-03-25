Bhubaneswar: A man was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a special court in Bhubaneswar Tuesday for sexually assaulting a girl.

The man, a neighbour, had taken the girl to his house and sexually assaulted her. After a frantic search, her family found her unconscious near the man’s house. The incident happened in May 2019.

The special POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict.

The District Legal Services Authority was directed by the court to pay compensation to the survivor.

On the basis of the statements of 12 witnesses and relevant documents, the court convicted the accused.