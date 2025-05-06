Baripada: A local court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl in 2017.

The judgment was pronounced by the Fast Track Special Court Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak. It was based on the statement of the victim, 18 witnesses and medical reports.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, said Special Public Prosecutor Manaranjan Pattnaik.

If the convict fails to pay the fine, he will remain in jail for an additional year, he said.

The incident dates back to July 8, 2017 when the convict and his friend entered the victim’s house in a village in the Bisoi area, assaulted her grandmother and forcibly lifted her to a nearby forest. The duo then raped her and fled, according to the prosecution.

His friend was convicted by the court September 28, 2024.

PTI