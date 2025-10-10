Keonjhar: Keonjhar police Thursday arrested a man and his son in connection with the murder of the former’s younger brother that took place over a land dispute in Putulia village of Padmapur panchayat under Keonjhar Sadar police station, Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Kiran Das (45) and his son Satyajit Das (20). The deceased was identified as Chandrasekhar Das (43).

According to the sources, there was a dispute over land between Chandrasekhar and his elder brother Kiran.

There was a quarrel between them in the house Wednesday at about 4pm.

As a result, Kiran and his son Satyajit hit Chandrasekhar on the head with a crowbar and an axe.

Chandrasekhar sustained a severe head injury and was admitted to Keonjhar Dharanidhar Medical College in a critical condition following heavy bleeding.

While the doctor declared Chandrasekhar dead, his wife was receiving treatment after she sustained an injury during her bid to rescue her husband.

After receiving information, Sadar police station officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation with the registration of a murder case.

Police seized the murder weapons and handed over the body to family members after a post-mortem was conducted at Keonjhar district headquarters hospital.

Following Chandrasekhar’s death, his two sons, daughter and wife are helpless. Police, along with the scientific team, brought the accused duo to the scene of the incident Thursday morning.

Sadar police station IIC Amit Kumar Bhuyan said, “The accused were arrested and weapons were seized. Further investigation is underway after scene recreation.”