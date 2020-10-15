Sundargarh: A man was allegedly bludgeoned to death over a past enemity at Sisudihi village under Bonai police limits in Sundargarh district late Wednesday night.

The matter came to light after the family members lodged an FIR at Bonai police station Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sudarshan Munda (41).

Sources said the man was crushed to death by a stone Wednesday late night while he was sleeping at the verandah of their house. However, hearing some sound Munda’s wife came out of his home and found his husband in a pool of blood. Panicking, she called her neighbours for help.

They took Munda to the Bonai Hospital in a profusely bleeding state. However, the doctor declared Munda brought dead.

Later, Thursday morning his wife lodge an FIR at the police station and informed of involvement of multiple persons in Munda’s murder case over past enmity. The body has been recovered by cops for post-mortem.

PNN