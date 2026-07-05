Bhubaneswar: The 35-year-old ragpicker, Anil, who was swept away after falling into an open drain near Vani Vihar Square Saturday af ternoon , still remains untraceable as the search operation continues to trace him.

According to locals, the man identified as Anil Singh reportedly slipped into the open drain while collecting garbage.

After being alerted, three teams of ODRAF reached the spot and conducted a search operation, which was underway till the filing of this report.

“It has been more than 24 hours the search operation is still on to find Anil.

Striking force and fire teams from Kalpana Square and Mancheswar are involved in the operation.

The rain is affecting the operation, but we are still committed to finding him.

The search is also underway at various downstream areas to find Anil.

However, if the victim is not located shortly, we will be forced to suspend the operation,” said Deputy Fire Officer Narayan Dash.