Kurukshetra: A 28-year-old man was thrown into a canal near here by two of his friends. They did it so that one of them could continue his illicit relationship with the victim’s wife. This information was given by the police here Wednesday. The two friends of the victim have been arrested based on their confession.

In the confession to the police, the two said that they made the victim drink alcohol with them. Then they threw him into the canal to kill him after he got drunk. They wanted to kill the victim, said SHO Suraj Chawala of Adrash police station here.

The two have presently been held on charges of attempt to murder. The victim’s body is yet to be traced. Once the body is found, the duo will be booked on murder charges, informed Chawala.

The incident took place late Monday night. The two accused threw co-villager into the Narwana branch of Bhakhra canal near here. The police were informed about the incident by some bystanders. They saw three men going towards the canal on a bike but noticed only two of them returning minutes later.

This aroused the people’s suspicion and they detained the duo, aged 30 and 20 respectively. They informed the police, who rushed to the spot and took the two into their custody.

On being quizzed about the missing third man, the two confessed that they threw him into the canal after making him drunk. One of the men said he has an illicit relation with the victim’s wife for which he wanted kill the victim. The woman is also being quizzed, the SHO said.

The police Tuesday produced the arrested duo before a court. It remanded the two in police custody for further investigation into the case.