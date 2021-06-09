Boudh: In a fatal road mishap that took place in the wee hours of Wednesday, a man and his wife were killed on the spot in Boudh.

According to a source, the ill-fated car in which five persons were on board met with an accident after the vehicle collided with a roadside tree at Chari Chhak under Purunakatak police limits in the district.

The deceased man was identified as Surendra Nayak and his wife as Namita. The couple was resident of Mandar village under Belaguntha block in Ganjam district. Three relatives of the couple also sustained grievous injuries in the incident, an eyewitness said.

Surendra along with his wife and three relatives were on their way from Berhampur in Ganjam to Rourkela in Sundargarh district when the driver lost control over the car. The vehicle rammed into a roadside tree at around 3.00am to 4.00am, a local man added.

The injured were rescued by some locals and rushed to Purunakatak hospital in critical condition. Later, they were shifted to Boudh district headquarters hospital (DHH) as their conditions deteriorated.

On being informed by locals, Purunakatak police reached the accident site and sent the bodies for postmortem. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe to ascertain the exact cause behind the mishap. The driver of the car might have dozed off leading to the fatal accident, a police official said.

PNN