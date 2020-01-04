Cuttack: Vigilance Department sleuths Saturday arrested the Managing Director (MD) of Nabarangpur Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) while receiving bribe of Rs 1,500 from a farmer.

The accused has been identified as Banambar Pattnaik.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Motiram Bhatra, a team of vigilance sleuths laid a trap to catch the officer red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 1,500 from the complainant in order to purchase 99.32 quintal of paddy near Mandi. Following which, his rented residential house at Gunupur, in Rayagada has also been searched.

A case 1/2020 has been registered by Vigilance sleuths. The accused has been arrested & will be forwarded to the court.

Notably, Vigilance sleuths January 1 claimed to have arrested a Revenue Inspector (RI) red handed while she was taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a person in Nayagarh district.

PNN