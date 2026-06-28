Malkangiri: A large cache of arms and ammunition was seized by the police from a Maoist dump in Malkangiri district Sunday, officials said.

Based on information provided by surrendered Maoists, police launched a search operation in the district along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border area, SP Vinod Patil H said.

Two self-loading rifles, country-made guns and 70 kg IED suspected to have belonged to cadres of the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) were among the arms and ammunition seized by the police, he said.

This was the third such Maoist dump unearthed in Malkangiri in June. Arms and explosives were seized during search operations in the district June 9 and June 15, police said.

“Combing operations are being carried out regularly in the area to detect and recover arms and ammunition from Maoist dumps,” Patil added.