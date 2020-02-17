Malkangiri: A Maoist camp was destroyed by security forces in this district Monday following a heavy gunfight, officials said. The shootout took place inside a dense forest in the Mudulipada area after commandos of the District Voluntary Force (DVF) and the Special Operation Group (SOG) launched a combing and search operation Saturday, the SP of the district Rishikesh D Khilari said.

The operation was launched following a tip-off about the movement of around 30 Maoists in the Bondapada-Sambalpur forest, Khilari informed.

The Maoists fired at the commandos, following which the security forces retaliated, Khilari said. He informed that the ultras managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness and difficult terrain.

An intensive search operation was carried out in the area after the exchange of fire as a follow-up. Several articles, including Maoist uniforms, kit bags, mobile phones and torches, were seized from the site, police said.

Sources indicated that the Maoists may still be in the locality as the entire area has been cordoned by the security forces.

