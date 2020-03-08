Rourkela: A hardcore Maoist couple shunned the path of violence and surrendered before Rourkela police Saturday. The surrendered couple was identified as Raju Kayam and Anita Marla. Raju alias Sambar is a native Kadamdihi village under Goilkera police limits in Jharkhand whereas Anita alias Kalpana hails from Goilkera, West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand.

The couple claimed to have surrendered before police as they were disillusioned with the Maoist approach of killing innocent people.

The militants, both armed cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist), surrendered in the presence of Rourkela SP K Siva Subramani and Rajesh Kumar, commandant of 19BN Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The couple was active in Saranda forest near Odisha-Jharkhand border.

They were involved in various offences. They left the Maoist ranks after being fed up with the Maoist ideology and wanted to lead a peaceful life. They expressed their willingness to join the mainstream and appealed to other Red rebels to shun the path of violence and work for the country’s development.

The surrendered ultras will be provided monetary assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation scheme of the state government. They will also be provided with financial assistance for building a house, pursue studies and undergo vocational training for self-employment, the SP said.