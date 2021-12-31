Malkangiri: A joint team of Malkangiri District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel Friday seized huge cache of explosives and Maoist items following a combing operation at a village of Swabhiman Anchal under Jodambo police limits bordering Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team carried out an extensive search leading to unravel a major Maoist dump located in between Taber forest and Arlingpada under Jantri panchayat.

Large quantities of explosives, Maoist literatures, medicines, including incriminating instruments were recovered. It is suspected that these articles were intended to prepare Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and to target civilians and police forces.

The seized items include 6 tiffin-IEDs, two pressure-IEDs, one metre codex wire, two 7.62 mm ball ammunitions, an INSAS magazine, an IED mechanism, a pair of trekking shoes, a pair of new Maoist uniform, a haversack, a kit bag, a 9 volt battery, a 3 volt battery, five pencil batteries, a tarpaulin, a mobile phone charger, two batteries, some Maoist literatures, medicines and daily-use articles.

“Today’s combing operation is a major jolt to the subversive and anti-national designs of the Maoists in this region. We suspect that these explosives along with other articles belong to the Maoist cadres of AOBSZC and they were intended to be used against innocent civilians and security forces,” a senior official in Malkangiri Police said.

Search operation has been intensified in the region in the wake of busting of Maoist dump, which is underway, the official added.

PNN