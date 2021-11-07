Kalahandi: A Red Rebel was shot dead in an exchange of fire between Maoists and security forces in Sagada jungle of Kalahandi district Sunday.

Security forces engaged in a gun fight with Maoists in Sagada jungle around the same time when Odisha DGP Abhay was taking stock of the crime and left wing extremism (LWE) scenario in Nuapada and Boudh districts Sunday.

According to a source, the police were tipped-off that the Red Rebels were camped in Sagada jungle. Swinging into action, Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) jawans launched a combing operation in the jungle.

Seeing the jawans marching towards them, the Maoists opened fire at them. In retaliation, the jawans too opened fire. While there was no reports of casualties of any jawans, a Maoist was gunned down in the shootout.

As per the latest information available, the Ultras taking the advantage of dense forest have changed their location. The police are learnt to have recovered some Mao-camp related articles from their earlier location.

The exchange of fire was still underway, it was learnt.

Meanwhile, DGP Abhay Sunday visited Nuapada and Boudh districts to review the crime and Maoists activities in the districts. He did an aerial survey of the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. Director Intelligence and DIG, Special Intelligence Wing (SIW) accompanied him. During interaction with the policemen, he gave a pat on the back of those who are doing good jobs.

PNN