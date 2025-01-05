Bhubaneswar: One Maoist was killed, and several others are suspected to have been seriously injured during a joint inter-state operation conducted by the Odisha and Chhattisgarh police.

Sources at the Odisha Police Headquarters stated Saturday that the joint operation began at midnight January 2, near the border of Nuapada district in Odisha and Gariabandh district in Chhattisgarh.

During the operation, one Maoist was killed, and several others were seriously injured. Additionally, arms and Maoist paraphernalia were seized from the site.

Police sources reported that an exchange of fire with the Maoists occurred around 11am Saturday in the Athang forest, under the jurisdiction of Indagaon police station in Chhattisgarh, approximately 8km from the Nuapada border.

PNN