Bhawanipatna: Maoists’ posters surfaced Sunday at Ambaguda in Lanjigarh block of Kalahandi district. In the posters, the Red Rebels have threatened the contractor and supervisor of a company with capital punishment if work for the construction of a road in the block is not stopped immediately.

Work is currently on to build a road at Amathapadar. The Maoists however are against this construction. Sunday locals in the area saw the threatening posters pinned on palm trees besides a particular stretch of the under-construction road.

Since the posters surfaced the entire area is panic-stricken. The contractor and the supervisor of the project have also fled the spot. Police on being informed, reached the area and tore down the posters. An operation has been launched to locate the Maoists in the area.

