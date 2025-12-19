Rourkela: A juvenile Maoist who had been active for years in the Saranda and Kolhan regions along Odisha border surrendered before Rourkela police Thursday and joined the mainstream, officials said. A 9mm carbine was seized from his possession.

Addressing a news conference at the Rourkela district police headquarters, Western Range DIG Brijesh Rai and Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said the minor was involved in several major incidents, including the looting of explosives, a railway blast and an IED explosion in the Banko Reserve Forest area in 2025.

The juvenile, a native of the Jamda police station area in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, joined the Maoist outfit in 2022 at the age of 12 after being radicalised by two cadres identified as Rappa and Gunga, police said. After joining the outfit, he operated under Maoist commander Mochhu in the Saranda and Kolhan regions and was active in areas including Baliba, Tiriliposh, Lailor, Jamardihi and Jojodera.

Police said he had recently participated in the explosives loot from a stone quarry in the Banko area, an explosion on a rail route and IED blast in Banko reserve forest area. He had also camped in the Saranda forest with 70 to 80 Maoist members to plan for the explosive loot. He also attended a meeting near Jamardihi in Jharkhand convened by senior Maoist leader Anmol, where the juvenile stood guard as a security aide, officials added.

Maoist Anmol had drawn several villagers into an explosives transportation operation after a meeting, police said. However, facing intensified crackdowns by security forces, internal disarray within the outfit, the deaths of associates and growing concern for his own life, he decided to abandon the path of violence. Police counselled him on the Odisha government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy and facilitated his surrender, Rourkela Superintendent of Police Nitesh Wadhwani said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ray said the minor, who comes from an impoverished background, will receive financial assistance for housing under the Antyodaya scheme. He will also be given Rs 25,000 as marriage assistance in the future. The juvenile will be enrolled in a skill development programme and provided a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 for 36 months.

In addition, he will be issued government health, ration and other welfare cards. The minor has been placed in the ‘B’ category under the policy. A total assistance of Rs 1.65 lakh will be provided, along with Rs 1.15 lakh to be deposited as a fixed deposit. Subject to good conduct, he will receive Rs 50,000 after one year and Rs 65,000 after three years, Rai said