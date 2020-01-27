Malkangiri: Face-off between Maoists and villagers of Janturai in the cut-off area of Malkangiri district escalated further after the Ultras, in an act of revenge, set ten houses on fire Sunday night.

The Ultras also set more than ten motorbikes on fire while the villagers were asleep. This comes in the wake of a clash between the armed Maoist cadres and the villagers in the intervening night of 25-26 January.

The Maoists attacked the villagers for supporting developmental works of the government in that region. The villagers on being challenged and attacked by Maoists retaliated with their traditional weapons.

Following the scuffle, one Maoist died while another is critical – Jipro Hatrika alias Jitr, ACM Guma Area Committee and Ganga Mashi alias Adma, a member of the same Committee too.

The latter was declared dead at the hospital. Both of them are reported to be hardcore Maoists involved in a series of incidents. Rewards of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 1 lakh were declared on their heads respectively.

The people of cut-off areas, who were deprived of benefits of developmental projects of the government, now realize that the Maoists are the real stumbling blocks for their growth and developments, reports said.