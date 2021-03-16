Malkangiri: Terror has gripped Andrapalli village in Swabhiman Anchal (earlier known as cut-off area) of Malkangiri district after Maoists issued death threats to 10 of its residents. The Ultras issued the death warrants Sunday to the villagers for persuading people not to join the outlawed group. Fearing for their lives, those threatened, initially did not disclose the development to others. However, the matter came to the fore Tuesday.

Those that have received death threats include Trinath, Raju Hantal, Sarba, Raju Khara, Andha, Damuru Lade, Jageshwar, Mana Hantal, Shyam Hantal and Pitu. They have received the threats through letters.

According to a source, the Maoists are trying to regain their hold on the locality. They are reportedly conducting meetings and forcibly inducting locals into their outfit. The red rebels are issuing death warrants to those who are not attending to their meetings and refusing to join them.

The Maoists have also blamed the 10 for convincing others not to join the ultras.

Since the letters have been issued, the 10 villagers and their family members are spending sleepless nights. They are apprehensive that Maoists will attack them any moment.

