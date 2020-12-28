Baliguda: As part of the 24-hour bandh being observed by Maoists Monday, the ultras blocked the road near Bonda Pipil village under Kotagarh police limits in Kandhamal district by felling trees on the road.

The felled trees were seen on the road Sunday night, disrupting vehicular movement on Rayagada-Kandhamal road.

The ultras also put up posters in the area urging people to observe the ‘bandh’. They also warned police not to harass them anymore.

Notably the Red Rebels are observing an Odisha ‘bandh’ over security forces killing two Maoist cadres in an exchange of fire in Gajalmamudi area of Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district December 13.

Prior to this, a woman Maoist had died during a gun fight with security forces near a village under Gochhapada police limits in Kandhamal district December 11.

In an audio clip released after the incidents, CPI-Maoist Odisha Committee spokesperson Sonali had said the rebels will avenge the deaths of the cadres.

She had also said that the Maoist organisation had rejected the DGP’s advice for them to surrender. She had also urged the people to extend support to the ‘bandh’ call given by them.

PNN