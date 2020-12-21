Malkangiri: Maoists have given a call for day-long bandh Monday in Malkangiri, protesting against the recent encounter at Alampakka area under ‘Swabhiman Anchal’ in the district in which two ultras were killed.

Also read: Elephant dies after getting hit by Puri-Surat Express in Sambalpur; train derails

According to a source, a red poster was put up a couple of days ago by Maoist chief and Andhra-Odisha zonal committee secretary Kailash in this regard. However, gunfight between Maoists and security forces at Alampakka area is false, the Maoist poster claimed.

The call for Malkangiri bandh has been given in protest against the encounter of two unarmed Maoists, the red poster stated.

The Maoist chief Kailash has released an audio tape, in which he has condemned the killings and action taken by the security forces.

Notably, the government offices would remain closed and plying of government buses to and from Malkangiri has been cancelled.

Two Maoists including a woman cadre of the outlawed organisation were gunned down December 13 during an exchange of fire with Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) personnel at Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district.

PNN