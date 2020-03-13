Boudh: This district is said to be a treasure-trove of tourist destinations. Even as scores of ancient monuments, historical artefacts and natural scenic beauties amidst luster green enrich the landscape, they have also suffered apathetic attitude of the district administration.

According to sources, the district has a lot of potential for eco-tourism. Of late, footfall on the tourist destinations is being accelerated in Boudh district and Marjakuda is going to be a centre of attraction.

Marjakuda is an islet-village which remains disconnected from the mainland round the year except for summer and villagers depend upon ferries to reach Boudh town for personal as well as official needs.

It is known that the state government has chalked out plans to develop about 50 acres here as an airport to facilitate hotel industries. Marjakuda islet is now going to become a centre of attraction in Boudh district as a significant tourist destination.

Although a master plan has not been prepared yet, Boudh district administration has been estimating the available land under different categories. Boudh Collector Lalatendu Mishra had inspected Marjakuda a few days back along with local tehsildar, NAC executive officer and several other senior officials.

Worthy to note, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone of Boudh-Marjakuda Bridge February 18, 2019, the construction of which is going on in full swing. Boudh administration has now become aggressive for developing available government lands at Marjakuda.

Even as out of total government land here about 500 acres belong to riverbed category. This will be developed as a ring-road around the islet and for water sports as well. A master plan needs to be prepared and available government land will be identified immediately in order to keep them free from illegal encroachments, local intelligentsia opined.

Notably, Marjakuda islet is about 10 km in length and 3 km in breadth comprising wards 13 and 14 of the Boudh Notified Area Council, which is home to 3000 villagers. The islet has over 2,500 acres of government land ideal for eco-tourism, picnicking and water sports.

The denizens and local intelligentsia of Boudh district have demanded immediate development of potential hotspots here to attract more tourists which could contribute to the district’s economy.

PNN