Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), sealed Wednesday, the Market Building locality at Unit-II here for a period of 48 hours due to violation of Covid-19 norms.

During inspections, the BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner (ZDC) discovered that social distancing protocols were being flouted with impunity in one of the busiest market complex in the city. The ZDC immediately ordered the sealing of the area in presence of the DCP till Monday.

“Many people were roaming freely without masks and there is no arrangement at shops to avoid crowding. Social distancing protocols are being blatantly violated here. We can never beat the virus if the safety protocols are flouted in such a way. It’s baffling that people are still not realising that we are in the midst of a pandemic,” said BMC Additional Commissioner, Laxmikant Sethi.