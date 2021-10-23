New Delhi: India vs Pakistan matches are always fun to watch, especially for cricket lovers. Matches between the two countries always bring hilarious memes and funny videos, apart from Pakistan losing the game every time.

Now, the most anticipated match of ICC T20I World Cup 2021, India vs Pakistan is just around the corner and fans are already beaming with excitement. As the countdown has begun, the ‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ Pakistani guy, who became a craze after his video went viral and was loved equally by Indians and Pakistanis, has reappeared on the internet with another video.

In the viral video, “Kya aap taiyyar hai jazbaat se bharpoor Pak-Bharat ka match? Do hi toh match hain. Ek Pakistan India ka aur dusra Aamir Khan ka Lagaan movie wala (Are you ready for the nail-biting match between India and Pakistan? There are only two matches, one is India versus Pakistan and the other is the Lagaan film one),” he said.

Then, in an extremely hilarious, fake crying voice, Saqib added, “Khuda ki qasam, aise lagta hai kal 2019 ka match khatam hua hai. Waqt ka pata hi nahi chalta (It feels as if 2019’s match got over yesterday only. Time just flies).”

Ever since the video surfaced on the internet it has been doing rounds as netizens are mocking the fan for his emotions. “Phir ekbar jazbaat palat jaayenge ek pal me,” a user said. Another user commented, “Another meme.”

Another man advised Momin to not watch the match and commented, “Tum na jana bhai match dekhne kahi Pakistan k haarne ke baad fr tmhri koi or video viral ho jaye.”

While an internet user namanutreja seemed more interested in his reaction rather than the match as he wrote, “I am more interested in your reaction after Pakistan loss.”

For the unversed, Maro Mjhe Maaro Guy’s name is Momin Saqib, who is a Pakistani cricket fan and got famous with epic rant after Pakistan lost a match against India in the year 2019.

Post News Network