Kendrapara: A mason attempted self-immolation outside the district Collectorate here after failing to get back Rs 76,000 from a contractor towards outstanding payment for construction of latrines under Swachh Bharat Yojana, police said.

The mason, Bhagaban Dash is a native of Moradajhari under Banpur police limits in Khurda district. He poured petrol and attempted to immolate himself but his attempts were frustrated after mediapersons intervened.

SDPO Rajiv Lochan Panda and Town police IIC Jyotiranjan Samantaray rushed to the spot and took Dash to the Collector. Collector Samarh Verma talked to the SP over phone and directed him to take steps on the mason’s complaint.

Dash alleged that a contractor had engaged him and a group of nine masons in toilet construction works under Swachh Bharat Yojana at Ostia panchayat under Rajnagar block at a payment of Rs 1.83 lakh towards their wages.

He led the group of masons and completed the work. However, the contractor is yet to clear their outstanding dues of Rs 76,000. The contractor threatened him of dire consequences.

Moreover, his fellow nine workers are not allowing him entry in his village due to non-payment of their arrears. He has lodged complaints with the SP and the Pattmundai police station but they are yet to take any action.

