Aul: The Kendrapara police have identified a Maulana and admitted him at the isolation ward of Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital, who had attended the Tablighi Jammat meeting organised at Hazrat Nizammudin Dargah in New Delhi.

The Maulana is a resident of Aul. He clarified that about 25 people from the state had attended the religious meeting and they had come in contact with him.

“He returned from Aul March 12. His family members were asked to self-quarantine themselves at their homes for 14 days”, said Aul police.

Notably, earlier the state government has identified three people who had travelled back from Hazrat Nizamuddin, attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. One of them was from Cuttack and two people are from Rourkela. All of them have been asked to quarantine themselves, said government spokesperson Subroto Bagchi.

Late Tuesday night the state government reported a fourth positive case a 29 year old young man from Bhadrak district with travel history to Dubai. While about 15 Odias are believed to have attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregating at Hazrat Nizamuddin now narrowed down as the common point of a significant COVID19 outbreak, a dozen of them were still at New Delhi.

It was learnt that several foreigners – from Malaysia, Indonesia, Sudan and Djibouti – attending this event in Nizamuddin had passed through Rourkela.

Speaking on condition of anonymity senior government sources said they were in Odisha from between 13 – 17 March, had reported their arrival and were asymptomatic. Officials in the state’s information department could not verify this fact.

In late February until mid-March there had been congregations of clerics for similar Tablighi Jamaat events across the state. Brahmabarada, in Jajpur district, also hosted the World Muslim Conference attended by an estimated 30,000 people.

