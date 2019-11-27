Since his Test debut in Australia, opener Mayank Agarwal has really had a sensational run. In the home series against South Africa and against Bangladesh, the form continued for the upcoming batsman as he scored back-to-back double centuries. Even though, he did not succeed in scoring too many runs in the pink ball Test at the Eden Gardens, the Karnataka’s batsman’s class has never been in doubt in his so far short international career.

Well Mayank Agarwal also has always come across as a humble and down to earth person. This aspect of his character once more came to the fore when he posted a picture on his social media platform with his grandparents. It immediately went viral and Mayank was lauded by all and sundry for not forgetting ‘his roots’.

Mayank took to Twitter to share photos where he is seen with his grandparents, out on a walk, with a nostalgic caption. “20 years ago, when we moved into our home, my grandfather took me for this walk. Even today, after I come back from every tour, the tradition continues,” he wrote.

Fans were impressed by Mayank’s photos, with many commending him for not forgetting where he came from.

“Lovely! Never forget your roots! One is always a child for his parents /grandparents,” tweeted one user. “Everyone should never forget the root. Go ahead brother. More success to you,” said another fan of the opener.

Mayank made his debut on Boxing Day at Melbourne last year against Australia and scored an impressive innings.

In nine Tests so far Mayank has already scored three centuries including two double hundreds and three half centuries.

Mayank will again be in limelight when India will travel to New Zealand for two Tests in February 2020. These will be part of the ICC Test Championships. Mayank’s technique will also face severe examination as conditions in New Zealand favour seam and swing bowling. New Zealand have two of the best bowlers in the world – Trent Boult and Tim Southee to exploit the conditions.

